Samiya clinches gold at U-15 Asian Junior C'ship

Yangon [Myanmar], Oct. 8 (ANI): Indian shuttler Samiya Imad Farooqui clinched the gold medal in the U-15 women's singles category of the ongoing Asian Junior Championship after defeating Indonesia's Widjaja Stephani on Sunday.

Third-seeded Samiya, who had reached the finals at Pembangunan Jaya Raya International Junior Grand Prix U-19 in April, defeated Stephani 15-21, 21-17, 21-19 to clinch the coveted title.

Ace Indian shuttler and Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu had won the gold in U-19 Asia Junior championship in 2012 at Gimcheon, South Korea. (ANI)