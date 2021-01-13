Sameer Khan, Son-in-Law of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Mailk, Summoned by NCB in Drug Case

Mumbai, January 13: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has reportedly summoned Sameer Khan, son-in-law of Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik. Sameer Khan has been summoned after the arrest of one of the owners of Mumbai's famed "Muchhad Paanwala" in connection with the investigations into the drug mafia-celebrities nexus. Sameer is the husband of Nawab Malik’s daughter Nilofer. Supreme Court’s Stay on Implementation of Farm Laws a Positive Step: NCP National Spokesperson Nawab Malik.

According to a report, NCB has found a Rs 20,000 transaction on Google Pay between British national Karan Sajnani and Sameer Khan, which could be linked to drugs procurement. Sameer Khan has been called to verify the same, the report said. On Tuesday, NCB arrested Ramkumar J. Tiwari, the son of one of the four siblings and "Muchhad Paanwala" co-owners Jayshankar Tiwari. He was arrested following a long grilling session. PM Should Take COVID-19 Vaccine First to Allay Doubts: NCP.

Both the arrest of Ramkumar and summon to Sameer came on the heels of revelations alleging "Muchhad Paanwala" as a customer for narcotics during the interrogation of Sajnani in a drugs case. Sajnani, residing in the country since over a year, was nabbed along with Rahila Furniturewala, a former manager of a Bollywood actress and her sister last week.

Named after its founder Panditshree Shyamacharan Tiwari of Tiwaripur, Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, "Muchhad Paanwala" at Kemps Corner, near Malabar Hill, is among the top paan vendors in Mumbai.