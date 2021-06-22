Sambit Patra vs. Rahul Gandhi on Covid Vaccine shortage issue

Sambit Patra attacked Rahul Gandhi’s statement that 90% covid deaths in second wave could have been avoided and the vaccination should be done on a war footing. Now, on this matter BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra targeted the Congress and said that Rahul Gandhi is doing politics on every front of Corona. Whenever something good happens in India and the country performs well, somewhere the Congressmen get annoyed with it. Rahul Gandhi does not stop and he works to put a question mark on that whole subject through press conferences. After the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party has also released a white paper and asked Congress and Rahul Gandhi many questions.