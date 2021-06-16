BJP leader Sambit Patra holds press briefing; dismisses Congress' claim on Covaxin

In Sambit Patra's briefing, he talks about the vaccination drive happening in India. He puts allegations on the Congress party for spreading fake news about the vaccine drive. Sambit Patra further said that Pawan Kheda and Congress's National Convenor of Social Media Gaurav Pandhi have objected that the vaccine contains a cow's calf serum. He said that it was even said on social media that this vaccine had been prepared by killing cow and calf. The Bharatiya Janata Party took a jibe at the Congress on the allegations of cow's calf serum in the vaccine and targeted it. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Congress had committed a 'great sin' during the press conference on Wednesday by making such an allegation.