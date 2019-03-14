Samant Chauhan's dreamy line woos fashionistas

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Designer Samant Chauhan floored fashion lovers by presenting his all-white dreamy collection at the ongoing Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week on Wednesday.

With over 30 ensembles, Chauhan showcased layered dresses, kimono styled dress, scalloped front open jackets, peplum gowns and high collared jackets.

The range, which saw embroidery work, had fabrics such as cotton silk, linen and organza in heavy use.

Talking about his collection, Chauhan said: "It's inspired by dreams... There are a lot of layers you can see. There are graphics which are the dark part of the dream... and floral motifs which depict happiness..."

The designer said apart from the cotton silk and linen he also used the Bhagalpur fabric, which he described it as his "brand philosophy".

The collection, which is done by both machine and handwork, also saw a use of layers in the designers line.

Chauhan says it was to "depict the layering of the dreams."

Post Chauhan's show, fashion connoisseur Suneet Verma presented his range.

Staying true to his name, his collection was all about glitter, crystals, mirror work and bling beautifully infused into 42 ensembles comprising of lehengas, sarees and gowns.

Talking about his garments, Varma said: "They look dressy and heavy but there is zero weight on them..."

"I like things that are blingy and sexy. I like shine, shimmer and glamour... but not things that weigh you down. So what you thought was mirror work, was not actually mirror work but a foil that is cut to look like mirror," he added.

Varma's show ended with loud cheers, whistles and confetti. He brought the curtains down for day 2 of the fashion gala.

Other designers who are set to showcase their collection in the event include names such as Namrata Joshipura, Dolly J, Pawan Sachdeva, Pankaj & Nidhi.

The gala will also see a collection made by the students of the fashion institute Pear Academy.

