Samajwadi Party will submit memorandum to Governor on rising crime in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): In the backdrop of increasing crime in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party has decided to submit a memorandum to the Governor Anandiben Patel tomorrow.

According to the party, the memorandum will be submitted through district officials in the entire state except for poll-bound districts.

"In view of murders, assault on girls, loot incidents and brutal murder of Jai Prakash Pal in Ballia, on the direction of national president, on October 19 all the Samajwadi Party workers from all districts (except poll-bound) and officials will submit a memorandum to the governor of the state," a press note from party read. (ANI)