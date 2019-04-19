We salute sacrifice of Hemant Karkare, won't do politics on it: Nalin Kohli

While speaking to ANI on Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks on ex-chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad Hemant Karkare, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Nalin Kohli said, "Respect every son and daughter of India who sacrificed their lives for motherland. What Pragya ji has said, that would evidently be her point of view perhaps because she herself underwent an investigation. We salute sacrifice of Karkare ji and won't do politics on it."