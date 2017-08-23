Salt Lake stadium likely to be handed over to FIFA by September 10

Kolkata, Aug 23 (IANS) FIFA Under-17 World Cup Local Organising Committee (LOC) tournament director Javier Ceppi on Wednesday said the Salt Lake Stadium here is likely to be handed over to world football governing body FIFA by September 10, less than a month before the tournament starts.

The final of the 24-team meet, hosted by India for the first time, will be held at the colossal Salt Lake stadium on October 28. The competition starts on October 6.

"The facilities have been hugely renovated and if you haven't visited the stadium in one and a half years and go now, you will not recognise the stadium. It is a world class facility at this point of time. We are now waiting for the hand over of the venue, likely on September 10," the Chilean told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Ceppi had said in an interview to IANS sometime back that the LOC might take over the control of the six stadiums from the local organisers well before the scheduled 10 business days prior to the competition.

"As per the existing contracts, we have to take over all the venues at least 10 business days before the start of the tournament. However, we have discussed with most of the facility owners and they want us to take over earlier than that, so that there is a smoother transition for the tournament," Ceppi had said.

Kolkata will be hosting 10 matches starting with five Group F fixtures involving Chile, England, Iraq and Mexico and one Group E game featuring Japan and New Caledonia.

Besides the summit clash, one round of 16, one quarter-final and a third place tie will be witnessed here.

The first game in the city is slated for October 8, with South American powerhouse Chile and traditional European giants England clashing.

Underlining the importance of the showpiece event, Ceppi added: "The FIFA U-17 World Cup will be broadcast in 211 territories live. Kolkata will host the final. So all eyes will be on Kolkata."

