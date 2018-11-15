Salman unveils first look of 'Bharat'

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has upped the curiosity of his fans with the first look of his upcoming film 'Bharat'. The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' star posted a still from the film on Instagram. In the picture, Salman and film's leading lady Katrina Kaif are seen standing at the Wagah Border. Previously, the duo was seen in action in movies like 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', where they played spies from India and Pakistan. 'Bharat' is also directed by Ali Zafar's third collaboration with Salman after the 2016 film 'Sultan' and 2017's 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. In the film, Bollywood's Bhaijaan will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Katrina Kaif was roped into the movie after Priyanka Chopra decided to walk out of the film. The film also stars Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, 2019.