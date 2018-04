Bigg Boss, a one of the most watched reality shows in India, is making a return to the small screen with its season 12 soon. Bollywood Bhaijaan Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss like a one man army from many years. Now it is said that Katrina Kaif will be seen as a co-host alongside the superstar Salman Khan. I guess Salman and Shah rukh should come together