Salman Khurshid backs his tweet about IAF WC Abhinandan becoming pilot under UPA

After receiving backlash about his tweet on Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman becoming pilot under UPA, Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday said, ''I had said that the person who attacked was commissioned in the Air Force during our tenure. I had only stated truth. I did not take credit.'' On Saturday, the senior Congress leader tweeted, ''Many kudos for Wing Commander abhi Varthaman the face of India's resistance to enemy aggression. Great poise and confidence in face of adversity. We are proud that he received his wings in 2004 and matured as fighter pilot during UPA.''