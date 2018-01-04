Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' set to cross Rs. 300 crore mark

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai' has turned out to be a huge success and is raking in big numbers at the box office. The Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial is all set to become the biggest net grosser for Salman as it is expected to cross Rs 300 crore over the weekend. The flick, which was released on December 22, 2017, has so far garnered more than Rs. 280 crore at the domestic box office. Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "First working day after a long holiday period [Christmas and New Year], yet #TigerZindaHai remains SUPER-STRONG on its second Tue... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr. Total: ? 280.62 cr. India biz. #TZH." 'Tiger Zinda Hai' was also the second biggest opener of 2017 after 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.' The movie also performed spectacularly overseas. After 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Sultan', this will be Salman's third film to enter Rs 300 crore club.