Will Salman Khan And Varun Dhawan Share Screen Space In Kick 2?

The blockbuster film ‘Kick’ starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead released in the year 2014. The film directed and produced by Sajid Nadiawala received positive response from critics and fans. Since quite some time there have been reports doing rounds stating that Sajid is planning for the sequel of ‘Kick’ with the same pair in the lead. However there is no confirmation about the Sri Lankan beauty being part of the sequel but latest reports suggest that Varun Dhawan might be sharing screen space with the 51-year-old superstar in the film.

Yes, you’ve heard right! After ‘Judwaa 2’, Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan might team up for ‘Kick 2’. A source revealed to Mid-Day, “The most popular scene in ‘Judwaa 2’ was that of Salman and Varun together. Seeing their effortless chemistry, Sajid has been toying with the idea of casting them together.” Salman and Varun’s rapport is now known to everyone. In fact the latter is not just a die-hard fan of the superstar but also he considers Salman as his guru. (ALSO READ: CONFIRMED: Deepika Padukone Not Approached For Salman Khan’s Kick 2)

The makers of ‘Kick’ sequel are apparently very excited to bring Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan together. It seems Sajid Nadiawala has spoken to both the actors and the handsome hunks have shown keen interest in this project. The source also mentioned, “Sajid’s team is working on the script. As soon as it’s complete, both of them will be given a narration.” However, we’ll wait for official confirmation.