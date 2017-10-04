This Salman Khan Throwback Picture With Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan And Sohail Khan Will Make You Want To Dig Up Your Childhood Albums

Nothing like childhood memories to brighten a dull routine day. And as is a tendency of people to reminisce their childhood days, our own Salman Khan is no different. The superstar recently shared a picture of himself with his siblings, and it is enough to nudge us to open our dusty old childhood albums as well.

Salim Khan’s kin lines up age wise from the left in the photo. With his siblings, young Salman Khan is seen standing to the left, tucking his shirt in and getting all readied up for the picture, with a sharp looking Arbaaz at his right not needing any last minute touch-ups. If there’s anyone guessing who the boy in the middle is, you might be finding it hard to recognise a short-haired, young Arpita Khan in red. And lastly, the youngest and the shortest of the bunch stands Sohail Khan. Salman’s look in the photo is fitting his Bhai image well here, don’t you think? Salman captioned this lovely picture: “Just a few years ago :)”

Just a few years ago pic.twitter.com/5cHhUCuXGL — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 4, 2017



Looking at Salman in his youth picture, who would’ve guessed the astronomical heights he would go on to lead his family to. Well, we can confirm, after the shirt was tucked in, the rest is history. This photo of Salman comes after he wrapped up his shoot for his now upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai in Dubai, and the premiere of the new season of Bigg Boss that he will be seen hosting once more.