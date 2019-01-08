Salman Khan introduces Sooraj Pancholi as 'Satellite Shankar'

Bollywood hunk Salman Khan shared the first look of the upcoming film 'Satellite Shankar' on Tuesday. The poster shows Sooraj Pancholi, who plays the titular role in the film, in a rugged look wearing an army dress. The film gives a sneak peek into the life of an Army soldier who is set on a journey to discover the nation and him. Salman tweeted, "India ko connect karega India ka naya hero. Sooraj Pancholi in and as #SatelliteShankar looking superb. @Sooraj9pancholi , all the best @MuradKhetani @ashwinvarde." Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, the film is directed by Irfan Kamal and will hit the screens on July 5, 2019.