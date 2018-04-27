Salman Khan enjoys bike ride with Jacqueline Fernandez in Leh

Salman Khan who was recently in the headlines for an old case has resumed his work in the Bollywood. Salman was recently seen riding a Royal Enfield in the Ladakh region with actress Jacqueline Fernandez.Salman can be seen riding a Royal Enfield Classic in the video. It starts with Jacqueline, who is riding pillion taking a selfie video of the ride and then a second camera showing both of them riding on the roads of Ladakh, which are considered as Mecca for the touring enthusiasts in India.