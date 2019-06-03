Salman Khan congratulates PM Modi and his cabinet

As PM Narendra Modi took oath as the 15th Prime Minister of India and introduced his cabinet, Bollywood actor Salman Khan sent his wishes and congratulated the PM. The 'Dabangg' actor in a tweet on Sunday congratulated the newly elected PM on forming a 'splendid' team'. "Honourable Prime Minister, congratulations on a splendid team and all my best wishes to the entire cabinet in their endeavours to make a stronger and equal India," Salman tweeted. However, many celebrities from the film fraternity marked their presence at the event including Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi, Karan Johar and veteran actor Anupam Kher. The second government headed by PM Narendra Modi will have 24 Cabinet Ministers besides the Prime Minister, 9 Ministers of State with Independent Charge and 24 Ministers of State.