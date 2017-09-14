Salman Khan Chooses Deepika Padukone Over Jacqueline Fernandez For Kick 2?

Salman Khan has been grabbing the eye balls because of the buzz of his next films Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3. Various stills and developments on these two films have kept Salman Khan fans hooked to the releases. Another film that is quite in news is Kick 2. We all know that Kick proved to be a life saver for Salman Khan after his film Jai Ho starring Daisy Shah tanked at the box office. The fans definitely wanted a power packed performance from their icon soon after that and he gifted them Kick 2. Salman’s pairing with Jacqueline Fernandez became popular in no time. Naturally, their fans would want them to watch them together in Kick 2 as well. However, for their surprise, Salman Khan might be romancing Deepika Padukone and not Jacqueline Fernandez in this second installment.

Revealing interesting details about this development, a source told Bollywoodlife.com, “Deepika Padukone is being considered for Kick 2 with the film going on floors sometime next year. As Jacqueline and Salman are already working together in Race 3, it only makes sense to give audience a fresh pairing. However, the final call is up to Sajid and Salman.” If you recollect, the fans already gave thumbs up to Salman- DP’s pairing when she had visited the sets of Bigg Boss 10 last year. (ALSO READ: Despite Tubelight’s Failure, Salman Khan DEMANDS 70 Percent Profit Share From Race 3)

The makers reportedly wanted a face that never worked with Salman Khan before. The film is apparently going to be very different from the prequel. It is also touted to be bigger and better in terms of the plot of the film. For all those who would miss Salman- Jacqueline pair, they can watch them in Race 3. Now, it’s time to watch two superstars sharing the screen space for the first time.The film is in the scripting stage and will probably go on floors in Christmas 2019. Do you like this pair?