Salman Khan changed my life, says Warina Hussain

The Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2019 on Saturday witnessed a combination of colourful dresses, modernity and social issues. Four-day event started on March 13 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital. While talking to ANI, fashion show's show stopper and 'Loveyatri' actress Warina Hussain said, "It was my first ramp show walk after becoming an actor and it was amazing experience. I love to experiment with my style and it was not easy to start a career from modeling to Bollywood. Salman Khan changed my life. Today where I am is just because of that Film". Warina debuted in Bollywood opposite Aayush Sharma in 'Loveyatri'.