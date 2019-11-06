Salman Khan & Aamir Khan Weren't Talking To Each Other: Raveena Tandon Talks About Andaz Apna Apna

Can you believe it? The lead actors of Andaz Apna Apna - Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, were not talking to each other during the shoot of the film. Raveena Tandon, who was one of the lead actresses of the film, besides Karisma Kapoor, spoke to HT and made some candid revelations about the film.

Raveena said, "It was fun as while we were shooting, none of us were speaking to each other. Sabke jhagade chal rahe the. Aamir and Salman weren't talking to each other, Karisma and I weren't talking and neither were Salman and Rajji. I don't know how that film got made. But, it shows we are damn good actors (laughs)."

"The boys tried to bring Karisma and me together. In fact, in the climax, there's a scene where Karisma and I are tied to a pillar. Rajji said, 'We won't untie you, unless you talk to one another'. It was all so funny. I remember, while shooting (the) scenes, we would all genuinely laugh a lot as the dialogues were so hilarious. Hamne maze bhi kiye aur jhagde bhi kiye."

Raveena also added that now she shares a great rapport with Salman, and claims that she has a better friendship with Salman than Aamir today.

Andaz Apna Apna is one cult movie and no matter how many times you watch it, the film will manage to tickle your funny bone every single time. However, when the film released in 1994, it was not received well at the box office and was declared a flop.

Speaking of its underwhelming performance, Raveena said that people love the film even today and can't get enough of it but added that it deserved this success and love when it released as well. Raveena further said that Andaz Apna Apna was a film ahead of its times, including some of the humour that people appreciated much later.

"Back then when it released, it was not a huge success. During the '90s, the slapstick comedies with double meaning dialogues worked at the box office, not a straight, clean comedy like AAA," concluded Raveena.

Also Read:

Nach Baliye 9: Host Maniesh Paul And Judge Ahmed Khan Spar On Sets

Rivalry To Get Worse: Did Salman Khan's Fans Try To Sabotage Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 Business?

Aamir Khan Unveils Official Logo Of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha'