Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif Among 501 Players Included in PSL Draft 2017; Here’s The Complete List

New Delhi: Dope tainted Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif have been included in Pakistan Super League (PSL) Player Draft 2017, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday (November 12). A total of 501 foreign and local cricketers will be available for selection.

“Teams have already retained nine players each and will go into the PSL Player Draft 2017 to pick one Platinum, one Diamond, one Gold, two Silver and two Emerging players each in order to complete their squads of 16. Teams may also pick up to four players in the Supplementary rounds,” Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Each team will have a salary cap of $ 1.2 million for a squad of 20 players, the statement added.

The PSL Player Draft 2017 included top names like Chris Lynn, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Carlos Brathwaite, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Jimmy Neesham, Angelo Mathews, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mitchell Johnson, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Adil Rashid, Wayne Parnell, Thisara Perera and Colin Ingram.

Here’s the complete list of players available for PSL Draft:

Ahead of the third edition, PSL has seen the introduction of the sixth team- Multan Sultans. After sixth team’s inclusion was confirmed older franchise were asked to retain only nine players. Multan Sultans then picked the nine players from the released ones.

PSL Player Draft also features budding cricketers from the Pakistan U-19 set-up and have been added to the Emerging roster, which consists of 93 players.