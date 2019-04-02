Salim-Sulaiman enthral audience on AAI's Annual Day celebrations

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) celebrated its 24th Annual Day with much pomp and grandeur at the Siri Fort Auditorium in capital New Delhi on Monday. Kick starting the celebrations with Ganesh Vandana followed by Sufi songs, the evening was dedicated to the musical extravaganza by Bollywood singers Salim-Sulaiman. Popular music composer and singer duo enthralled one and all present in the audience with their famous compositions and other marvellous Bollywood songs. Leaving their seats, the present audience danced their hearts off as the duo, with their band, sang songs of celebration and dance. Chairman's Dinner was hosted on Sunday where various awards were given away by AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra. Apart from awarding various airports for commendable services and customer satisfaction, other awards like Chairman's Excellence Award and Sports Award were also presented on the occasion. Addressing the officials of the Airports Authority of India, Mohapatra urged them to continue their good work so that AAI's dream of making India the largest Civil Aviation Market bears fruit soon. India is currently the third largest Aviation Market in the world.