Known for his daring opinions, Salim Khan opened up about the Me Too movement in India. He took to Twitter and supported women who are giving, "The only defence they have is "Why so late ?” It is better late than never. You don’t have to wait for the result, you have already won great public support. Aadmi pahad se gir kar khadda ho sakta hai…apni nazron se girkar nahin (sic)."