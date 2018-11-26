Salim Khan to be honoured with Special Award at IFFI 2018

Legendary screenwriter Salim Khan will be honoured with a Special Award at the closing ceremony of the 49th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for his contribution to Indian cinema. Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Rathore on Monday, took to his Twitter to make the announcement. He would be presented with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a certificate, and a shawl. Salim Khan, who was born on November 24, 1935, in Indore, is known for having penned the masterful screenplays of several blockbuster films such as 'Sholay,' 'Deewar,' 'Zanjeer' and many others. He has also registered a memorable contribution as an actor in movies like 'Teesri Manzil', 'Sarhaadi Lootera' in 1966 and 'Diwaana'. Khan is also known for being one half of the screenwriting duo of Salim-Javed, along with Javed Akhtar. The 49th edition of the festival will showcase 212 films, including 16 Oscar-nominated films, from over 68 countries. In this edition, Israel is the country of focus. Ten films will be showcased in collaboration with the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai. The opening film for this section is 'The Other Story' directed by Avi Nesher. A special presentation of Tunisian films will also be showcased. A special package for visually impaired children will also be organised with special screenings with the aid of audio description. The festival will even showcase 'Sholay' and 'Hichki' under this section.