Salim Khan to be feted at IFFI

Panaji, Nov 26 (IANS) Bollywood's popular scriptwriter Salim Khan will be presented with the IFFI Special Award at the closing ceremony of the 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for his Lifetime Contribution to Cinema.

He will be awarded at the closing ceremony of the gala here on Wednesday, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore announced on Monday.

"It's a privilege for IFFI to honour Salim Khan for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema," Rathore tweeted.

As a master screenwriter, Salim is known for having penned the screenplay of several iconic films such "Deewaar" and "Zanjeer". He had a formidable partnership with celebrated writer Javed Akhtar.

