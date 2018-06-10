Sakshi, Vinesh to spearhead Indian wrestling challenge at Asiad

Lucknow, June 10 (IANS) Star wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat will spearhead the Indian women's squad at the Asian Games to be held in Jakarta later this year.

Sakshi, a bronze medallist from the 2016 Olympic Games, will represent India in the 50 kg category while Vinesh will compete in the 62 kg division.

The six-member squad was announced by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after the completion of the trials here on Sunday.

The other members of the Indian squad are Pinki (53kg), Pooja Dhanda (57kg), Divya Kakran (68kg) and Kiran (72kg).

