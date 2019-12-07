Sakshi Maharaj visits Unnao rape victim"s residence amid protest by NSUI

BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj on December 7 reached rape victim"s residence to meet her family members. National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members protested against Sakshi Maharaj and showed him black flags. After meeting deceased victim"s family members, he said, "My party and I support the victim's family. I have been vocal about it in the Parliament as well. Culprits will be arrested. None will be spared. Unnao's name has been maligned."