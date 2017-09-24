`Saksham Pedal Delhi` to be held on Nov. 5

New Delhi [India], Sept. 24 (ANI): Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) will organise 'Saksham Pedal Delhi', a premier mass-cycling event on

November 5 to promote cycling to create awareness among masses about conservation of petroleum products.

The event will be carried out at iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.

The event will see over 5000 participants from all over India, who will be enrolled in various event categories through online web registration.

The categories are- Elite Cycling (50km/30km), Amateur Ride (30 km), Open Ride (10 km) and Green Ride (5 km).

Speaking at the launch on Saturday, Alok Tripathi, ED-PCRA said cycling for short distances not only saves fuel but also provides cleaner air to breathe and better health for tomorrow.

Through 'Saksham Pedal Delhi', India will have its first large-scale mass participative platform that will promote fuel conservation across various sections of the economy and also propagate the message of reducing excessive dependency on oil.

Onkar Singh, Secretary General- Cycling Federation of India (CFI) congratulated PCRA on their vision to promote cycling which will spread the message of a greener environment along with saving of fuel.

He further said that the event has provided a platform for our cyclists to become ambassadors of oil conservation. (ANI)