Sakrebailu Elephant Camp helps in domesticating rescued elephants from across the country in Karnataka's Shimoga. It is one of the best elephant training centers in India. The elephants are being specially trained for forest patrolling. The camp has 26 elephants including four baby elephants rescued after separated by mothers. These domesticated elephants being used for capturing wild tuskers, festivities, Safari and several other things.