Sajid steps down as 'Housefull 4' directorial post harassment allegations

Director Sajid Khan, who has been accused of sexual harassment by three women, has stepped down as the director of upcoming comedy-drama 'Housefull 4'.Taking to Twitter, the 47-year-old filmmaker wrote, "In the wake of allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producers and the stars of my film Housefull 4, I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth. I request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgment till the truth is out". Three women, namely actor Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay, accused Khan of sexual harassment and shared their heart-wrenching ordeals on their respective social media handles. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar urged the producers of 'Housefull 4' to cancel the shoot following sexual harassment allegations leveled against Khan. Akshay's wife, Twinkle Khanna, also urged the 'Housefull' team to take a firm stance on this issue. #MeToo movement gained momentum in India after actor Tanushree Dutta accused Nata Patekar of harassing her.