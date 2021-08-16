Sainik Schools to Open Doors for Girls: From Admission Criteria to History, All You Need to Know

On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Sainik Schools will now open for female students as well across India. According to the PM, “lakhs of daughters that they also want to study in Sainik School. the doors of Sanik Schools should be opened for them too.”

Sainik Schools in Mizoram had opened its doors for girl students about two and a half years ago. Now, all Sainik schools will open for girls.

Sainik Schools: Admission criteria

For admissions at Sainik Schools, candidates must appear for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exams (AISSEE) 2021-22, which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The entrance exam is held for admissions to classes 6 and 9 only. These residential schools are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Students will need to apply for the AISSEE by filling a form online and uploading necessary documents such as:

— Birth certificate

— Aadhar card

— Caste certificate

— Scanned copy of the photograph of the applicant

— Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

— Domicile certificate

To be eligible to apply for the exam, one must be an Indian citizen. They must be between 10-12 years, as on March 31 of the year they wish to take admissions for class 6 admissions. They must have also cleared or are appearing for the class 5 exam. For class 9, candidates must be between 13-15 years, as of March 31 for the year, and must have cleared the class 8 exam.

For the class 6 admissions, students will be tested on their mathematical knowledge and language ability, and general knowledge. For class 9, AISSEE will comprise of questions from math, science, English, and Social Studies

Students will need to pass the AISSEE exam followed by a medical examination round to get shortlisted for the final interview round. The final selection is based on school-wise, class-wise, category-wise rank in the merit list of the entrance exam, medical fitness approved by competent medical authorities and verification of original documents.

Further, seats are reserved for children of serving Defence personnel and concessions are given to children of Government officials.

Sainik Schools prepare Cadets to join the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla (Pune), Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and other Training Academies for officers. At present, there are a total of 33 Sainik Schools in India.

The first Sainik School was started Satara in 1961. It was founded by Yashwantrao Chavan, the then Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and was inaugurated by the then Defence Minister of India, V K Krishna Menon.

