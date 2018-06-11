Saini replaces unfit Shami for Afghan Test

Bengaluru, June 11 (IANS) Delhi medium pacer Navdeep Saini on Monday earned a call-up to the national side as replacement for Mohammed Shami, who according to a BCCI statement has failed to clear the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy here.

Shami, however, had participated in a three-hour net session on Monday.

"The all-India senior selection committee has named Navdeep Saini as Mohammed Shami's replacement in the Indian Test team for the upcoming Test against Afghanistan. The announcement came after Mohd. Shami failed to clear the fitness test at NCA," the BCCI said.

Saini impressed in the 2017-18 Ranji season by picking up 34 wickets in eight games.

The BCCI said the Indian team management has requested the services of India A pacers Mohammed Siraj and Rajneesh Gurbani to prepare for the Afghan match.

"The Indian team management has requested that India A fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Rajneesh Gurbani attend the training sessions of the Indian team and bowl at the Indian batsmen in the nets. A request was also made for Ankit Rajpoot, but the Uttar Pradesh fast bowler is unwell," the board said.

The selectors have also named young wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan as Sanju Samson's replacement in the India A squad for the One-Day series in England with the Kerala player also failing to clear the fitness test.

"The all-India senior committee has named Ishan Kishan in India A team for the away one-day series against England Lions and West Indies A. Sanju Samson, who was originally named in the squad, failed his fitness test and was replaced by former India Under 19 captain, who cleared his fitness test," the release added.

