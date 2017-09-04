Saina shifts training base to Gopichand academy

Hyderabad, Sep 4 (IANS) India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal on Monday confirmed that she will shift her training base to Gopichand academy here after earning a bronze medal in the recently concluded World Badminton Championships having trained under coach U. Vimal Kumar in Bengaluru.

"For a while I've been thinking about moving my training base back to the Gopichand academy and I had a discussion about this with Gopi sir, and I am really thankful to him for agreeing to help me again. At this stage in my career, I think he can help me achieve my goals," Saina tweeted.

"I m very happy to b back home and train in Hyderabad," the 27-year-old added.

The 2012 Olympic bronze medallist, who left Gopichand academy to train under Vimal at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy from September 2, 2014, thanked her former coach for her achievements.

"I'm also very thankful to Vimal sir for helping me for the last three years. He helped me reach World No.1 in the rankings and also helped me win two world championships medals silver in 2015 and bronze in 2017 along with many superseries titles," Saina said.

Training under Vimal, Saina earned the World No.1 spot in April, 2015, won two World Championship medals and also reached the All England final.

--IANS

sam/pur/dg