Saina, Praneeth in 3rd round of Badminton Worlds

Glasgow, Aug 23 (IANS) Olympic 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and B. Sai Praneeth advanced to the third round of the World Badminton Championships here on Wednesday.

Saina, seeded 12th, took only 33 minutes to dismantle the unseeded Swiss Sabrina Jaquet and register an easy 21-11, 21-12 victory in the women's singles second-round clash.

The Hyderabadi, a 2015 edition runner-up, had got a bye in her first round.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Saina will meet the winner between unseeded compatriot Tanvi Lad and South Korean second seed Sung ji Hyun.

Praneeth battled hard to get past Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 14-21, 21-18, 21-19 in an hour and 12 minutes.

Praneeth will face the winner between German Marc Zwiebler and Chinese Taipei sixth seed Chou Tien Chen.

--IANS

