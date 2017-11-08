It’s Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu in The Final of Senior Badminton National Championship

The possibility of a Saina versus Sindhu clash was high after the star shuttlers confirmed their participation in the tournament.

New Delhi: Two superstars of Indian Badminton Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu face-off for supremacy in the women’s singles final of the Senior Badminton National Championship. While Saina, who is currently ranked World No. 11, defeated fifth seed Anura Prabhudesai 21-11 21 -10, World No 2 and top seed Sindhu was surprisingly stretched by Ruthvika Shivani before prevailing 17-21, 21-15, 21-11 in the semifinals.

Saina hasn’t competed at the Senior Nationals since winning back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2007, while Sindhu too gave the domestic tournament a miss after winning the 2011 and 2013 editions.

The two, who are employees of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), have met twice in international competitions. Their first meeting was at the 2014 Syed Modi International before they played each other in India Super Series this year.

While Saina prevailed in 2014, Sindhu had the last laugh in Delhi.

A lot has happened between those two battles with Saina becoming the World No 1 in 2015, while Sindhu rising to the pinnacle of world badminton after clinching the silver at Rio Olympics.

Saina, who had won the bronze at London Games, had suffered a career-threatening knee injury to crash out early from the Rio Games and spent the next few months recovering and scripting her way back to the top.

Sindhu, meanwhile, scaled new heights in international badminton after winning the 2016 China Open, India Open and Korea Open this year, besides winning the silver at the Glasgow World Championship.

Saina, 27, who had won the silver in 2015 World Championship, bagged a bronze at the Glasgow edition to show that she was getting back to her best.

Meanwhile, in the men’s singles, it will be a clash between World No 2 Kidambi Srikanth and giant-killer H S Prannoy in a repeat of their semifinal battle at the French Open Super Series a little over a week ago.

Srikanth and Prannoy have played four times in their international career but it was the former who had the last laugh on the last three occasions. The only time Prannoy had beaten Srikanth was way back at the 2011 Tata Open.

(With PTI inputs)