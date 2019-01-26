Saina Nehwal to turn showstopper at LFW Summer/Resort 2019

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) India's premier badminton star Saina Nehwal will walk the ramp for Chennai based designer Vaani Raghupathy at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019.

Saina, who recently tied the knot with the badminton player Parupalli Kashyap said she is "excited and equally nervous to be walking the ramp, especially after my marriage with my husband cheering for me in the audience".

"When Vaani approached me and showed me her collection, I was in love with it. It is amazing the way she has worked with colour blocks and pastel hues using immaculate weaving techniques. I am looking forward to see the magic she creates with saris and lehengas on the runway," she said in a statement.

Raghupathy will make her debut at the fashion week with the launch of her 'Ayana' collection.

Talking about her collection and working with Saina, the designer said: "The very ethos of our brand name Magnoliaa is stability and grace through the ever changing times. It is meant for the woman of today who is strong, yet has a softer side to her.

"It's for the real woman who believes in herself and follows her dream. Who better to showcase this then Saina Nehwal, who has achieved her dreams due to her grit and determination and is a symbol of strength for all of us."

The Summer/Resort 2019 edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) will be held from January 30 to February 3 here.

--IANS

sim/dc/vm