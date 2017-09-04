Saina Nehwal Reunites with Pullela Gopichand, Starts Training at National Coach’s Academy

After leaving Gopichand's Academy, Saina went to Bangalore to train under Vimal Kumar on September 2, 2014

New Delhi: Saina Nehwal, who parted ways with national coach Pullela Gopichand three years ago, finally made peace and left behind the past.

Nehwal was witnessed talking to the coach during the recently concluded World Championships in Glasgow and quoting sources, TOI reported that Nehwal has once again begun training at Gopichand’s academy.

After leaving Gopichand’s Academy, Saina went to Bangalore to train under Vimal Kumar on September 2, 2014, and she had a profitable time as she had surged to the world No.1 spot, made it to All England final and won two World Championship medals.

Saina and Gopichand had maintained a distance since a long time and even though they were not on talking terms, they still have a lot of respect for each other.

Saina had an amazing stint under Gopichand as she became the first Indian shuttler to win a medal (bronze) at the Olympics and won numerous International titles. Also, it won’t be wrong to say that Badminton, as a sport was popularised in the country due to the duo.

However, it is not the first time that Saina had left Gopichand, as she started training under Bhaskar Babu, few months after winning the Commonwealth Games gold in 2010, though Saina returned to Gopichand’s academy in a span of few days.

According to sources, Saina is keen on staying in Hyderabad and given the fact that there numerous shuttlers like PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap etc are being given the personal attention by Gopichand, it might be hard for Saina to make a comeback in the academy.

However, the bond and respect that former world no 1 and national coach share might make things easier for both.