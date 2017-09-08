Saina Nehwal, Pullela Gopichand Train Shraddha Kapoor For Biopic

New Delhi: Ace India shuttler Saina Nehwal and national coach Pullela Gopichand are training Bowllywood superstar Shraddha Kapoor for the upcoming biopic, based on Saina's glittering career.

Shraddha confirmed in April this year that she will play Saina Nehwal in her biopic, titled Saina.

Saina took to social media to upload an image where she along with Gopichand, are seen posing for a picture after training Shraddha. Saina's Twitter post read: "Today's badminton practice session ... Gopi sir , @ShraddhaKapoor and me 👍👍#Biopic"





Earlier this year, when the news broke out, Shraddha expressed her happiness at playing the role of the former world number 1.

"Most girls have played badminton at some point in their lives in school. I feel so lucky to be playing Saina, who's not just been the world's No. 1 badminton player, but is also a youth icon. I can't wait to start prepping for my role," Shraddha was quoted as saying after she bagged the role earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Saina too expressed her excitement after she came to know that 'her good friend' Shraddha will be playing her character in the biopic.

"It's great if Shraddha plays me because she is a very talented actress and very hardworking. I am sure she will do justice to the role. The best part is, she is a good friend as well. So it will be easier to teach her some badminton skills (laughs!). A lot of people did tell me that we do look similar and I think that's a huge compliment, because Shraddha is very good looking."