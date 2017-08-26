Never write her off! Saina proves she is hungry for more with valiant World Championships Bronze

After winning her quarter-final outing against Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland on Friday, August 25, Saina Nehwal stunned quite a few when she opined she should have skipped Rio Olympics 2016 as she had been carrying a knee injury, that got severe after her second-round exit at the Games.

"Only I know what I went through. I shouldn't have gone to Rio, I didn't know I had a major injury. The belief of my parents and coach helped me get back. I still have tendonitis in the (right) knee," Saina had said, as quoted by the Times of India.

The concern over her knee, which was fixed last year with a surgery, reportedly began two weeks ahead of the quadrennial meet and broke millions of Indian fans' hearts, which were fixed after PV Sindhu won the historic Silver.

Saina took nearly a three-month break towards the end of 2016 season to recover and only returned at China Open in November where she faced a first-round exit.

Career-threatening injury

The 27-year-old though was filled with doubts over her future and it was evident with her lack of intensity on the court in the tournaments late last season. Saina even contemplated an early retirement.

"It is okay, many people will think my career will end and I won't come back. I also think somewhere deep in my heart that maybe it is the end of my career, so let's see how it is. Maybe, you never know," Saina told ESPN right after her surgery.

Cut to August 2017, Saina will be the recipient of a World Championships Bronze. Not many and not even her would have dreamt about the comeback run at the ongoing Glasgow meet, which has been halted after her valiant fight against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the first Women's singles semi-final on Saturday, August 26.

Dream comeback run in Glasgow

Saina had demolished second seed and world number three Sung Ji Hyun 21-19, 21-15 in just 48 minutes in the R16 of the World Championships. She then fended off a stiff challenge from local hope Kristy Gilmour in the quarter-final on Friday, August 25.

And on Saturday, Saina started the semi-final by switching on beast mode.

"Should it become an all-India final, then Floyd Mayweather- Conor McGregor fight will become the second most important match of the weekend," quipped a commentator on air after Saina had taken the first game 21-12.

Saina was switched on right from the word go, despite her three-game marathon against Gilmour on Friday. In no time, she was leading 8-2 and her aggression was visible as the London Olympic bronze medallist celebrated each and every point with a whoop.

The 27-year-old broke the spirits of Okuhara with her trademark deceptive drop shots. Saina put on a show of precision that left the Japanese Olympic bronze medallist frustrated.

At 17-17 in the second game, Saina failed to close out the match and book a place in the final as Okuhara clinched four quick points to force a decider. In the third game, the Japanese star was unstoppable as the Indian shuttler clearly looked worn out by fatigue towards the end of the hour-and-14-minute-long battle.

