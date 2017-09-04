Saina Nehwal decides to train under India coach Pullela Gopichand three years after parting ways

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has decided to reunite with Pullela Gopichand, three years after parting ways with the renowned coach.

Nehwal, 27, made the announcement through a series of posts on Twitter. She also confirmed that her association with now former coach Vimal Kumar had come to an end.

Talking about the reunion, Nehwal said, "For a while I've been thinking about moving my training base back to the Gopichand academy and I had a discussion about this with Gopi sir and I am really thankful to him for agreeing to help me again. At this stage in my career I think he can help me achieve my goals."

A grateful Nehwal also thanked Kumar for helping her reach the numero uno spot in the BWF rankings in 2015. She also recollected how she won several Super Series titles and also won medals in the World Championships in 2015 and 2017 under his wing. "I'm also very thankful to Vimal sir for helping me for the last three years. He helped reach world No 1 in the rankings. And also helped me win two World Championship medals " silver in 2015 and bronze in 2017 " along with many Super Series titles. I'm very happy to b(e) back home and train in Hyderabad... keep supporting friends," the 27-year old said.

Nehwal had decided to leave the Gopichand's academy in September 2014 as poor form troubled her. She started training with Kumar subsequently.

"It was a move from Hyderabad but I did it because I wanted to improve and I think it was a good decision. Vimal sir's influence is the biggest change. I really want to thank him for spending so much time with me in the court and making me believe everyday that I am a champion, I can be number one," Nehwal had told PTI in August 2015.

During the three years that Nehwal had trained under Kumar, Nehwal had maintained distance from Gopichand. But now that this announcement has come, Gopichand faces a fresh challenge: train Nehwal along with other top shuttlers such as PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap.