Saina Nehwal's homecoming

The scenes were as usual at the recently-built SAI Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad on Tuesday. A handful of singles shuttlers played long rallies, while the rest of them had just finished their stretching session. Out of the nine available courts, only six were occupied as the majority of the singles shuttlers had left for Seoul to play at the Korea Open Superseries. It seemed like a routine day until Court 2 grabbed everyone's attention. Shuttlecocks were scattered across one side of the court, while on the other, Saina Nehwal was fine-tuning her forehand strokes from the backcourt under the watchful eyes of coach Pullela Gopichand.

Towards the end of the session, there was a moment of frustration for the 27-year-old after one of her shots hit the frame. 'Arey yaar, come on,' Saina bellowed. But, unperturbed by the rare mistake, she got ready for the next round as the coach tossed shuttlecocks in the air one after the other for Saina to master the skill. She kept control of all her shots, managing to connect and land each of them just inside the baseline. A sigh of relief followed by a thumbs up was enough to sense that there was a certain calmness about her on the court. She jogged around the circle for a few minutes before pointing at her physiotherapist, Arvind Nigam with a broad smile, indicating that she was up for the final stretching session.

Saina has faced a few upheavals in the past few years, including a debilitating injury at the 2016 Rio Olympics that almost forced her to quit the sport. However, she has decided to bury the past and start afresh. Saina looks at ease. After all, she is home again. "It feels nice to be back home first of all because Hyderabad is where my home is and training is, of course, going to be different, so again the atmosphere will be different. Obviously, it feels fresh and I'm up and running to train. The main thing whether I'm home or anywhere else, it's all about training, to keep on improving. I would want to see more improvements and changes in my game. To win titles is one thing but staying fit and being injury-free is what I'm looking at. I'm happy with the training at the academy," Saina told Firstpost.

The grin on her face after flooring a higher-ranked Sung Ji Hyun at the recently-concluded World Badminton Championships in Glasgow was pretty much an indication that Saina was on the right track. A well-deserved bronze medal, which was also her second successive title at the world event, was a sign that things have gone just about right following a dry spell in 2016, where she even considered the thought of never picking up the racquet again.

While PV Sindhu played a 117-minute marathon match in the final against Nozomi Okuhara, Saina had a chat with her former coach Gopichand in the background about a possible return to her alma mater. The duo was seen clicking selfies, chatting happily and within days, the speculation turned into reality.

"At the World Championships in Glasgow, I spoke to Gopi sir about the switch and he was happy to help me improve my game in whatever way he can. That was the discussion we had there. Also, he felt that there are a few areas where I could improve. We discussed a few things and these are the small changes that will help me a lot to become a better player. I feel this can make the difference at the highest level," said Saina.

"There's nothing much that I should change in my game, but to reach the top level you need to fine-tune a player and make those small changes. We discussed all this and I think it will make the difference in future. As of now, I can't say a lot as it's just been a few days, the whole process will take up to four to five months. I'm happy with the kind of training and improvement that's happening," added the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist.

India sprung a surprise in the 2017 Badminton World Federation (BWF) calendar year with a total of eight titles " more than Japan (6), Chinese Taipei (5) and China (4) before adding a couple of medals in Glasgow.

