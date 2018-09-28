Saina crashes out of Korea Open badminton

Seoul, Sep 28 (IANS) Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal bowed out of the Korea Open, losing to third seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the quarter-finals here on Friday.

Okuhara took around one hour to beat Saina 15-21, 21-15, 22-20.

After losing the first game, Okuhara bounced back in style and bagged the second and third games to enter the semi-final.

Fifth seed Saina failed to to match the pace of her opponent and got beaten in a marathon match.

With this result, India's campaign in the Korea Open ended.

The Japanese shuttler will now face her compatriot and top seed Akane Yamaguchi on Saturday.

--IANS

