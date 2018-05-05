Saina confident of Shraddha portraying her best in biopic

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) India's veteran shuttler Saina Nehwal is backing Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor to come out good when she plays the lead role in a biopic based on the London Olympic bronze medallist.

Shraddha has been reportedly preparing for the film, to be directed by Amol Gupte, by training under Indian team head coach Pullela Gopichand for over a month-and-a-half now.

Saina said that more than her life story, she is pleased with the prospect of the movie bringing more kids to play badminton.

"It is very good thing to see a movie on a sportsperson. It will make sports more popular, inspire more kids to play badminton. I see it this way. Many people know how I am and what I do as I have been playing for the last 10 years," the former world No.1 on Saturday said on the sidelines of the Badminton Association of India (BAI)'s felicitation ceremony for the medallists of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) held in Gold Coast, Australia last month.

"Whenever she will start it (shooting) I will definitely watch out some of her sessions to see how it is going. When an actor comes out with a movie on an athlete, it will be different and challenging," the 28-year-old Hyderabadi, who has two World Championships medals, added.

"I am sure the kind of hard work she is putting in, she will give hundred per cent and it will come out well."

