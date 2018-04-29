Saina on cloud nine after April blitz

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) India's veteran shuttler Saina Nehwal is basking in glory after winning three medals, including two gold medals in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships in April.

Saina played a big role in India's gold medal triumph in the mixed team competition of the CWG in Gold Coast, Australia in the first and second weeks of April. The 28-year-old also got the gold medal in the women's singles contest as she defeated compatriot P.V. Sindhu in the final.

Saina then grabbed her third Asian Championship bronze medal with a semi-final appearance at Wuhan, China on Saturday.

"Overall really improved performance this month (April 2018 ) .. with two gold medals in commonwealth games team championships and individuals. #goldcoast #australia and another one bronze medal at the Asian championships.. #Wuhan #China," she wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

London Olympic bronze medallist Saina lost to Chinese Taipei top seed Tai Tzu Ying 25-27, 19-21 in 45 minutes in the semi-final in China.

Following her ninth consecutive win against Saina, Tai has taken a 11-5 lead in the head-to-head record against the Indian.

Saina said that she needs to get better in order to beat world No.2 Tai.

"I gave my best in the semi-finals against Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei) .. but she was really good at last .. have to work more harder to beat the best girl at the moment .. #badmintonasiachampionship2018 #Wuhan #Bronze medal.Thank u all for the love and wishes," she wrote on Facebook.

Saina also thanked her physio Christopher Pedra and Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital where she underwent knee surgery in August 2016, a few days after the Rio Olympics.

"Superb off court sessions and rehab sessions with this man for the last two months .. and the results are impressive I would like to thank him for the great work and looking after me so well ..@ChrisPedraPT ( physio) .. big thanks to @KDAHMumbai for the support #Bronzemedal."

