Saina beats Sindhu to lift her third national title

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Saina Nehwal on Wednesday beat PV Sindhu 21-17, 27-25 to lift her third nationals title.

Saina has played the nationals three times and has clinched the title every time.

The 82nd Senior National Badminton Championships 2017 witnessed a grandeur final between two Olympic medallists P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

It was an excellent display of badminton skills by both the players and it was Saina who held her nerve in the end to emerge victorious at 21-17, 27-25.

Although it was a 2-0 win for Saina Nehwal, her opponent PV Sindhu stretched her to the limits in the second game and it was badminton at its best.

In the semi-finals on Tuesday, Saina, who is currently ranked World No. 11, hardly broke a sweat as she defeated fifth seed Anura Prabhudesai 21-11 21-10 while World No 2 and top seed Sindhu was surprisingly stretched by Ruthvika Shivani before prevailing 17-21, 21-15, 21-11. (ANI)