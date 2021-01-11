Sailors set to return home, Sena RS MP expresses happiness

Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday expressed happiness at the Centre's announcement that 23 Indian sailors stuck in China will be reaching the country on January 14.

She said she had been raising the issue with the Centre for a long time now and the latest development gave her 'immense happiness'.

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had, on January 9, said that 23 Indian crew members on board ship MV Jag Anand would reach India on January 14.

He had also said that another vessel, MV Anastasia, with 16 Indian nationals as its crew, was at Caofeidian port in China since September 20, waiting for discharge of cargo.

'I have been raising the issue of rescuing and bringing back our Indian sailors stranded in China since July 2020 on board two ships, Jag Anand and Anastasia, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. For it to reach a conclusion for sailors on Jag Anand gives me immense happiness and satisfaction,' Chaturvedi said in a statement.