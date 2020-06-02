Inside Saifullah Mir’s Journey From Medical Technician To Hizbul Mujahideen Chief

Saifullah Mir, a 31-year-old Kashmiri, was appointed the chief operational commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen in May. (Photo: By special arrangement. )

SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir ― Clad in a long woollen cloak with a white cloth draped loosely over her head, soft-spoken Sarwa Begum described how her heart skipped a beat when she heard her son Saifullah Mir was the new chief of the Hizbul Mujahideen, a militant organisation born in Jammu and Kashmir in 1990 with the goal of merging Kashmir with Pakistan.

It was a windy evening on 11 May, with Kashmir’s five-month long winter in full retreat, when Sarwa Begum heard the news from her neighbour. The 55-year-old woman, who had just finished her household chores for the day, knew then that she would spend every waking moment of the rest of her life tormented by the inevitability of her son’s fate.

In a recent video call with HuffPost India from Malangpora village, Sarwa Begum said she had not seen her son since August 2014, when he left to join the militant movement that has been raging in the bloodied yet stunningly beautiful Kashmir Valley for 30 years. She lies awake night after night, consumed by dread and anxiety.

In the hour-long video call over 2G network, the only kind allowed after the Narendra Modi government blocked the internet in J&K for six months, Sarwa Begum said that she did not understand why her son, who had garnered respect and accolades for his expertise in repairing medical equipment, chose to join the militancy.

His neighbours in separate conversations with HuffPost India described him as quiet, religious and, unlike one of his hugely popular predecessors Burhan Wani, not a big fan of social media. But he is like so many of his generation, they said, “a child of conflict” born into a never-ending cycle of violence.

Officials preparing background information on Mir say that sustained encounters by Indian security forces have “thinned out” the ranks of the HM, and its new chief—one of the top ten most wanted militants in 2019—would be preoccupied with guarding and growing its existing cadre.

“I protected my children under my wings like a hen does her chicks. I didn’t know he would run away like this,” said Sarwa Begum, a mother to five children. “He wanted to be a doctor. He said he would help people. He didn’t become one but went into the medical line nevertheless. Then, he suddenly picked up the gun.”

Fourth from Pulwama in five years

Mir, 31, was appointed the new HM chief five days after his predecessor Riyaz Naikoo, 35, was shot dead by the Indian Army in an encounter at his native village Beighpora, five kilometres from Mir’s village of Malangpora in district Pulwama, the nerve centre of HM’s operations in Kashmir since the advent in 2015 of Burhan Wani. Wani, the first social media savvy-chief of the outfit who also revived the moribund militant movement in Kashmir, was killed in an encounter in 2016.

A statement from the head of the HM in Pakistan, Syed Salahuddin, which was published by Kashmir News Service on 10 May, referred to Mir by his moniker Gazi Haider and said that he was appointed the militant outfit’s chief operational commander in J&K. Mir’s appointment was reported by several Indian media organisations and confirmed by sources in the J&K Police to HuffPost India.

The HM was designated a terrorist organisation by India in 1990 when it was established, the European Union in 2005, and the United States in 2017.

The J&K Police says the HM has killed Indian security forces personnel, village heads, and civilians it sees as sympathetic to India. In August 2018, it claimed responsibility for the abduction of the families of Kashmiri policemen in response to detention of relatives of militants. In January 2016, the outfit also claimed responsibility for the Pathankot airbase attack, even though India blamed another militant outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed, for the strike that left seven soldiers and six militants dead. Following the deadly attack claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad on an Indian army camp that left 40 paramilitary troopers dead in Pulwama in February, 2019, Naikoo had threatened to carry out more such strikes. This week, the J&K Police say they found a car filled with explosives belonging to a HM member named Hidayatullah Malik, intended for another attack similar to the one in Pulwama last year.

