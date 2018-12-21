I said it as a worried Indian: Naseeruddin Shah on his remarks on Bulandshahr violence

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah reacting to the controversy over his statement on Bulandshahr violence created said, "I said it as a worried Indian". Shah said, "What I said, I said it as a worried Indian. I had said it before too. I do not know what did I say now that I am being stated a traitor." Shah sparked a controversy when he said that he is worried about the safety of his children in today's India. Referring to the Bulandshahr violence, Shah had said, "We have already witnessed that the death of a cow has more significance than that of a police officer."