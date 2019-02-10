SAI win women's national hockey title

Hisar (Haryana), Feb 10 (IANS) Sports Authority of India (SAI) beat Chandigarh to win the 9th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2019 (B Division), here on Sunday.

Sonia (16th minute), Anima Tiru (32nd), Alka Dungdung (41st) and Pramila Sorena (60th) scored a goal each to clinically demolish Chandigarh's defence. Sarabdeep Kaur was the lone scorer for Chandigarh.

In the match for the third place, Steel Plant Sports Board beat UCO Bank 1-0. Mamta Bhatt scored the lone goal of the match in the 28th minute.

--IANS

ajb/pcj