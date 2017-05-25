SAI-South Korea Ambassador's Cup Taekwondo meet starts

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India (SAI)-South Korea Ambassadors Cup Taekwondo Championship started at the K.D. Jadhav Wrestling Hall in Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here on Thursday.

The opening ceremony was graced by Ambassador of South Korea to India Cho Hyun along with SAI Secretary S.S Chhabra, SAI Regional Director Sanjay Saraswat and I.G. Stadium Administrator Manjushree Dayanand.

This is first Taekwondo championship organised together by Indian and South Korean governments which aimed at boosting the popularity of Taekwondo in India.

After the completion of this championship on Sunday, SAI and Embassy of South Korea will conduct a two-week training camp for first and second position holders of the senior category.

Selected players among them will compete in 'Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championship' as a part of one-month intensive training camp in South Korea.

